Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 46 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday January 15, which made it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 5 and No. 8 featherweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.
The pair went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 50-44 while two other judges had it 50-45 all in favor of Kattar.
With the victory Calvin Kattar improves to 23-5. He also rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.
Giga Chikadze drops to 14-3. The defeat snaps his nine-win streak.
You can watch Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze full fight video highlights below.
Kattar vs Chikadze full fight video highlights
Giga Chikadze makes his Octagon walk.
Here comes Calvin Kattar.
It’s time.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.
Round 3.
Round 4.
Round 5.
Verdict.
UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze was the first event of 2022. Get the full fight card results.