Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
UFC

Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze full fight video highlights

Newswire

Kattar beats Chikadze in UFC Vegas 46 main event

Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 46 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday January 15, which made it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 5 and No. 8 featherweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

Advertisements

The pair went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 50-44 while two other judges had it 50-45 all in favor of Kattar.

With the victory Calvin Kattar improves to 23-5. He also rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Giga Chikadze drops to 14-3. The defeat snaps his nine-win streak.

You can watch Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze full fight video highlights below.

Kattar vs Chikadze full fight video highlights

Giga Chikadze makes his Octagon walk.

Advertisements

Here comes Calvin Kattar.

It’s time.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze was the first event of 2022. Get the full fight card results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097