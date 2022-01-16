Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 46 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday January 15, which made it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 5 and No. 8 featherweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 50-44 while two other judges had it 50-45 all in favor of Kattar.

With the victory Calvin Kattar improves to 23-5. He also rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Giga Chikadze drops to 14-3. The defeat snaps his nine-win streak.

You can watch Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze full fight video highlights below.

Kattar vs Chikadze full fight video highlights

Giga Chikadze makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Calvin Kattar.

Back with a vengeance.



?? @CalvinKattar returns to stake his claim in the featherweight division! #UFCVegas46 pic.twitter.com/JbcTjWA0d3 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 16, 2022

Haciendo trabajar los codos y el jab @CalvinKattar en este cuarto round? #UFCVegas46 pic.twitter.com/v9yoAYRCxN — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 16, 2022

Que intercambio para terminar este cuarto round? #UFCVegas46 pic.twitter.com/V0Qotecaul — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 16, 2022

