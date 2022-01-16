UFC Vegas 46 results, Kattar vs Chikadze

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday January 15, which makes it Sunday January 16 in Australia.

Headlining the first UFC fight card for 2022 ranked No. 5 featherweight contender Calvin Kattar (22-5) aims to get back on the winning path when he faces ranked No. 8 Giga Chikadze (14-2), who won nine bouts in a row. In the co-main event Chase Sherman (15-8) goes up against Jake Collier (12-6) at heavyweight.

Also on the card Brandon Royval (12-6) takes on Rogerio Bontorin (17-3), and Jennifer Maia (19-7-1) battles Katlyn Chookagian (16-4) at flyweight, and Viacheslav Borshchev (5-1) squares off against Dakota Bush (8-3) at lightweight. In addition, Bill Algeo (14-6) meets Joanderson Brito (12-2-1) at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze live stream, date and time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, January 15

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, January 15 – Sunday, January 16

Main Card: 12 am GMT

Prelims: 10 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, January 16

Main Card: 11 am AEDT / 9 am AWST

Prelims: 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze results

Get the full UFC Vegas 46 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Chase Sherman vs. Jake Collier

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Brandon Royval

Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision(30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Dakota Bush by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:47) | Watch TKO

Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Preliminary card

Jamie Pickett def. Joseph Holmes by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

T.J. Brown def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)