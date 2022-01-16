Search
Stream UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live on ESPN+
UFC

Jake Collier taps Chase Sherman at UFC Vegas 46 – first submission of 2022 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas: Kattar vs Chikadze

Heavyweight Jake Collier secured the first submission of the year when he defeated Chase Sherman in the UFC Vegas 46 co-main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday January 15, which made it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. The fight ended at 2 minutes and 26 seconds into the opening round – courtesy of a rear-naked choke that forced the latter to tap out.

Advertisements

With the victory Collier rebounds from the defeat faced in his previous bout and improves to 13-6. Sherman suffers the third loss in a row and drops to 15-9.

You can watch the video of submission below.

Jake Collier submits Chase Sherman in the first round

In the main event of UFC Vegas 46 Calvin Kattar takes on Giga Chikadze in a five-rounder at featherweight. Get the full fight card results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097