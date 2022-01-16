Jake Collier taps Chase Sherman at UFC Vegas 46 – first submission of 2022 (video)

Heavyweight Jake Collier secured the first submission of the year when he defeated Chase Sherman in the UFC Vegas 46 co-main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday January 15, which made it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. The fight ended at 2 minutes and 26 seconds into the opening round – courtesy of a rear-naked choke that forced the latter to tap out.

With the victory Collier rebounds from the defeat faced in his previous bout and improves to 13-6. Sherman suffers the third loss in a row and drops to 15-9.

You can watch the video of submission below.

Jake Collier submits Chase Sherman in the first round

