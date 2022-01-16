Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 46 video: Viacheslav Borshchev TKO’s Dakota Bush, scores first finish of 2022

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Vegas 46 Viacheslav Borshchev vs Dakota Bush
UFC Vegas 46: Viacheslav Borshchev dominates Dakota Bush | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze

Viacheslav Borshchev (7-1) made a successful Octagon debut when he stopped Dakota Bush (8-5) at UFC Vegas 46 on Saturday January 15, which made it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. Referee waved the fight off at 3 minutes and 47 seconds into the first round after “Slava” dropped his opponent with left shot to the body followed by a number of hammer fists.

Check out the finish below.

Borshchev drops Bush with body shot, finishes with hammer fists

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 46 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

In the main event Calvin Kattar faces Giga Chikadze in a five-rounder at featherweight. Get the full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

