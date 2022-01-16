UFC Vegas 46 video: Viacheslav Borshchev TKO’s Dakota Bush, scores first finish of 2022

Viacheslav Borshchev (7-1) made a successful Octagon debut when he stopped Dakota Bush (8-5) at UFC Vegas 46 on Saturday January 15, which made it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. Referee waved the fight off at 3 minutes and 47 seconds into the first round after “Slava” dropped his opponent with left shot to the body followed by a number of hammer fists.

Check out the finish below.

Borshchev drops Bush with body shot, finishes with hammer fists

Slava Claus delivers the first finish of 2022 ? #UFCVegas46 pic.twitter.com/sdqG9b2zJk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2022

