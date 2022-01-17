Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Kickboxing

Christelle Barbot vs Andrea Salazar for WKN Intercontinental title tops VBS 4

Parviz Iskenderov
Villejuif Boxing Show 4

The main event has been announced for the fourth edition of Villejuif Boxing Show taking place at Espace congres des Esselieres in Villejuif, France on Saturday, March 12. Representing the country-host and Europe, newly-crowned WKN European lightweight champion Christelle Barbot faces representative of South America, Andrea Salazar of Argentina. The pair squares off in a five-round women’s kickboxing championship with the World Kickboxing Network Intercontinental 64.4 kg (142 lbs) title on the line.

The promoter of the event is Pascal Arene of Academie des Boxes de Villejuif. The rest of VBS 4 fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Kickboxing

