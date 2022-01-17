Russell vs Magsayo fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, live stream

Gary Russell Jr defends his WBC featherweight title against Mark Magsayo live from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday January 22, which makes it Sunday January 23 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The pair meets in a twelve-round world championship bout, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Representative of the country-host Russell Jr (31-1, 18 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Tugstsogt Nyambayar, which marked his fifth successful title defense. Unbeaten contender Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) of the Philippines won his previous bout by knockout in the tenth round against Julio Ceja.

Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo tickets

Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo tickets to witness all the action at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

How to watch Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo live stream

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo live stream on Showtime. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 22 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The date and time when Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday, January 23. The start time is scheduled for 2 am GMT, 1 pm AEDT and 10 am PST, respectively. Live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Russell vs Magsayo undercard

In the co-main event Subriel Matias (17-1, 17 KOs) squares off against Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs) in the rematch. The latter came out on top with a unanimous decision in their first fight in February 2020. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at super lightweight.

Kicking off the telecast Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) meets Vic Pasillas (16-1, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Both fighters are looking to rebound from the defeats suffered in their previous outings.

Among Russell vs Magsayo non-televised undercard bouts, unbeaten LeShawn Rodriquez (12-0, 9 KOs) takes on Sixto Suazo (9-2-1, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight and Evan Holyfield (8-0, 6 KOs) faces Chris Rollins (5-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Russell vs Magsayo fight card

Main Card

Gary Russell Jr vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – Russell’s WBC featherweight title

Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Vic Pasillas, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

LeShawn Rodriquez vs. Sixto Suazo, 6 rounds, middleweight

Evan Holyfield vs. Chris Rollins, 6 rounds, super welterweight