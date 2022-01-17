Jack Catterall signs with MTK Global

MTK Global announced a new management deal with undefeated super lightweight Jack Catterall.

Advertisements

Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) returns to action next month when he faces Josh Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super lightweight titles in an all-British undisputed showdown at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. International broadcast, including Australia, is expected on FITE TV.

Ahead of the bout, the Chorley fighter has extended his deal with MTK Global, committing his future to the company after a successful period so far.

Catterall said: “I’m delighted to re-sign with MTK Global. They have always provided a great service and have got me into the position to fight for the undisputed super-lightweight titles.”

“I’m looking forward to the next stage of my career going forward, and I believe with MTK Global as my management team, the future is very bright.”

“I’m excited about being involved in some huge fights over the next few years, and I trust that they will continue to do what’s best for my career.”

Since signing with MTK Global, Catterall has achieved great things in his career, and at 26-0, currently boasts one of the best undefeated records in the sport.

In recent years, he has earned victories over the likes of Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Timo Schwarzkopf and Abderrazak Houya. He now prepares for his clash with Taylor on February 26.