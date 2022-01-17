UFC 270 fight card, tickets, date, time, location, live stream, Ngannou vs Gane

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22, which makes it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

Advertisements

In the main event reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) of Cameroon meets interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0) of France. The pair squares off in a five-round championship unification. Ngannou is riding the five-win streak. “The Predator” claimed the title by knockout in the second round against former champion Stipe Miocic last March. Undefeated Gane lifted the interim belt last August when he defeated Derrick Lewis by TKO in Round 3.

In the co-main event Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) of Mexico defends his flyweight title in a five-round trilogy fight against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) of Brazil. Moreno claimed the title against Figueiredo in the rematch last June taking the win by submission in the third round. Their first fight in December 2020 went a full five-round distance and ended in majority draw, with then champion Figueiredo retaining the belt.

UFC 270 tickets

UFC 270 tickets are on sale. The location is Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The date is Saturday, January 22. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream, date and time

United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, January 22. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Order UFC 270 PPV on ESPN+ now >>

United Kingdom

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, January 23 at 3 am GMT. Live broadcast is available on BT Sport.

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

Australia

In Australia UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane airs live on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 23. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

Order UFC 270 PPV on Kayo now >>

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane fight card

In addition to the championship doubleheader Ngannou vs Gane and Moreno vs Figueiredo, UFC 270 fight card live on pay-per-view features Michel Pereira (26-11) up against Andre Fialho (14-4) at welterweight and Cody Stamann (19-4-1) faceoff Said Nurmagomedov (14-2) at bantamweight.

The current (as of writing) full list of bouts can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic) – Ngannou’s UFC heavyweight title

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain

Jack Della vs. Pete Rodriguez

Early Prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius