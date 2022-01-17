UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal – from friends to enemies (video)

Former teammates that became rivals, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal square off in the main event of UFC 272 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5. The contest certainly looks to be a promising showdown.

The promotion recently hit the stream with the YouTube short compiling some of the moments from back in the day, when “Chaos” and “Gamebred” both represented American Top Team, and some recent footage, where both have something to say. Check it out up top.

UFC 272 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 272 fight card.