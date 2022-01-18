Full Fight Video: Gary Russell Jr retains title against Tugstsogt Nyambayar

WBC featherweight champion Russell Jr (31-1, 18 KOs) makes the sixth defense of his title against unbeaten contender Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) live on Showtime from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, January 22. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top featuring the champion in his previous bout in February 2020 when he faced and defeated Tugstsogt Nyambayar.

The date when the fight airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday, January 23.

