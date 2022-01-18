Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan tickets information

Leigh Wood makes the first defense of his WBA featherweight title against Irish star Michael Conlan at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, March 12. Tickets information go on sale this week. Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) stopped China’s Xu Can in the 12th and final round to claim the WBA title in a huge upset at the top of the bill on the first week of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex last July.

‘Leigh-thal’ created history by becoming only the second ever boxer from Nottingham to hold world title – following in the footsteps of former IBF super middleweight ruler Carl Froch, who was watching on from ringside.

Belfast’s Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) earned the interim WBA featherweight crown by defeating former world champion TJ Doheny on points over 12 rounds in an all-Irish clash as part of the Feile an Phobail festival at Falls Park last August.

One of Ireland’s most successful ever amateurs, 30-year-old Conlan has remained undefeated since joining the pro ranks in March 2017 following his controversial exit from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, picking up the WBA and WBO Intercontinental Titles along the way.

“I visualise getting him out of there,” said Wood. “Mick is a good fighter but I will be too much for him. When things aren’t going right I haven’t got a quit in me and I’m extremely confident of getting the win and looking good doing it. I’m a lot bigger and a more seasoned Featherweight. I like to show a lot of grit and resilience. I’ve taken a hard route to get where I am today. I don’t want to get to this level then have to climb back up again.””

“Leigh believes in his own power more than he probably should, that will be the unravelling of him,” said Conlan. “I don’t need to talk any sh*t, I’ll do my talking in the ring. 100% this is going to be my toughest fight but I’ll win it comfortably. It’s a chess match and I’ll be the one saying checkmate at the end. 2022 I become World Champion.”

Wood vs Conlan tickets

Tickets for Wood vs Conlan are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150 and £300 (VIP).

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Wednesday January 19. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members.

General Sale tickets can be purchased via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) from midday on Thursday January 20.

The list of bouts featured on the Wood vs Conlan undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.