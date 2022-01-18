UFC 270 start time: How to watch Ngannou vs Gane

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane features two championship bouts live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22. The date when PPV fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 23.

In the main event reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) and interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0) squares off in a five-round championship unification. In the co-main event current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) faces former champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) in the trilogy fight.

Also on the pay-per-view card Andre Fialho (14-4) goes up against fellow-welterweight Michel Pereira (26-11). In addition, Nurmagomedov (14-2) battles it out against Cody Stamann (19-4-1) at bantamweight. The full UFC 270 lineup can be found below.

UFC 270 start time in the US, Ngannou vs Gane

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, January 22. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early preliminary card starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 270 UK time, Ngannou vs Gane

MMA fans in the United Kingdon can watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream on BT Sport. The date is Sunday, January 23. The start time is 3 am GMT.

The preliminary card live stream on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport starts at 1 am GMT on Sunday, January 23. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass kicks off at 11 pm GMT on Saturday, January 22.

UFC 270 Australia time, Ngannou vs Gane

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream on Kayo Sports. The date is Sunday, January 23. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starts at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST.

UFC 270 fight card

The full UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic) – Ngannou’s UFC heavyweight title

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain

Jack Della vs. Pete Rodriguez

Early Prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius