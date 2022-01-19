Amosov vs MVP tops Bellator London 2022 on May 13, tickets

Bellator MMA returns to London on Friday, May 13 featuring a series of bouts at The SSE Arena, Wembley. In the main event Yaroslav Amosov defends his welterweight title against top ranked contender Michael “Venom” Page. Fans can watch the event live on Showtime.

Amosov currently holds the longest active unbeaten streak in all of MMA, having yet to taste defeat through is first 26 professional fights. With only three wins to go before eclipsing retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov’s record of 29 straight wins, Page will look to spoil Amosov’s entry into the history books and capture Bellator gold in the process, becoming the first British welterweight to do so.

Bellator London tickets

Tickets for Bellator London: Amosov vs MVP can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk. Presale is scheduled from 10 am on Thursday, January 20 to 9 am on Friday, January 21.

Honing his skills with American Top Team in Florida, Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) of Ukraine claimed the belt by unanimous decision against former champion Douglas Lima last June. Amosov pitched a shutout on one scorecard, while dropping only round on the other two. The judges scored the contest 50-45 and 49-46 twice. Before that the undefeated “Dynamo” took a split decision against Logan Storley and TKO’d Mark Lemminger in the first round.

Prior to commencing his professional MMA career at age 18 in 2012 and becoming the first Ukrainian-born champion in Bellator MMA history, Amosov secured the World Combat Sambo Federation crown four times (2013-15, and 2017), as well as the European Combat Sambo Federation title twice (2013-14). A four-time world sambo kingpin, the Kiev native also earned a European Cup crown to go along with his two European and Eurasia championships during a stellar amateur career.

Representative of the country-host Michael “Venom” Page (20-1) was in action last October when he avenged his sole defeat against Lima. Two of the judges saw it 29-28 for MVP, while the third scored the close battle 29-28 for former champion. Prior to that “MVP” TKO’d Derek Anderson in the first round and earned a unanimous decision against Ross Houston.

Hailing from a highly successful kickboxing family, the multi-faceted Page started his mixed arts career when he began training at the tender age of five. Nicknamed “Venom” in homage to a 1978 cult martial arts film entitled “Five Deadly Venoms”, the United Kingdom standout turns 35 one month prior to challenging Amosov. In addition to his cage success, Page has secured 10 freestyle kickboxing world titles and knocked out both of his pro boxing opponents since making his 2016 squared circle debut.

After opening his Bellator MMA career with a 10-second destruction of Ryan Sanders in March 2013, MVP has recorded the most knockouts in the history of the Scott Coker-led promotion. Three years after his promotional debut, the once-beaten Londoner captured one of the most devastating knockouts in Bellator MMA history when he landed a flying knee at 4:31 of the second round to stop Brazilian Evangelista “Cyborg” Santos in London.

Currently riding a six-bout winning streak, Page opened his pro career by scoring nine first-round finishes in his initial 13 contests. He is scheduled to fight for the second consecutive time in front of his hometown fans.

Other bouts featured on Bellator London 2022 fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.