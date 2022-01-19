Claressa Shields: I have the mentality that everyone wants me to lose

American boxing star and two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields makes her pro debut in the United Kingdom and defends her WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles on Saturday, February 5, when she faces No. 1-ranked challenger Ema Kozin. The scheduled for ten rounds championship bout airs live on pay-per-view from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Wales.

Shields vs Kozin serves as the evening’s co-main event with the UK middleweights Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams squaring off in the headliner.

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 5 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States and 8 pm GMT in the United Kingdom. In Australia Shields vs Kozin airs live on Sunday, February 6 at 7 am AEDT.

‘I go out and smash these girls and make them hold on for dear life’

Shields last fought in October 2021, when she dropped a unanimous decision against Abigail Montes in her second MMA fight. In addition to return to boxing, the American star is looking to take the revenge against her old foe Savannah Marshall. Ten years back the current WBO middleweight champion was on top at the 2012 Female World Championships.

“The boxing world has forgotten who the best female fighter is since I’ve been doing MMA,” Shields said on Tuesday during a media workout at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit. “The other girls like Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have been showcasing some great skills, but I’m planning to showcase even better skills in my fight February 5.”

“I hope Savannah Marshall shows up at the fight. She can jump up in the ring after I win and talk some stuff. But talking doesn’t win fights, training does. She’s going to see a great performance and I’m going to prove that I haven’t been running from her. We’ve been chasing her.”

The upcoming bout against Kozin marks Shields’ professional debut in the UK. A decade ago she fought in London as amateur, winning gold at the 2012 Olympics. In 2016 she became two-time Olympic champion, securing the top spot in Rio de Janeiro.

“When you fight in a different country, you have to do your research on a lot of things and start doing things differently. We’re going to train in Las Vegas for a week so that I can get used to the altitude in Cardiff.”

“I’m looking forward to coming back and showcasing my skills. In my last fight, I was coming off over a year layoff and I didn’t perform how I wanted to. When I watch back the film, I wasn’t sharp. I didn’t have the speed and the timing that I normally have.”

“I feel like I have to dominate in every fight. Not only am I in her territory, but I have the mentality that everyone wants me to lose. That’s why I go out and smash these girls and make them hold on for dear life.”

“This is my first time fighting in another country professionally, but I’ve fought in at least 10 different countries already. I won gold medals in London and in Rio. I’ve been everywhere.”

“She’s got a lot of pro experience. I like it. I’ve already dethroned fighters with a lot of experience anyway. I give her credit for working her way up from the bottom to become my mandatory. I’m going to show her that she hasn’t fought anyone like me.”

The full four-fight pay-per-view card topped by Eubank Jr vs Williams as well as the undercard action is expected to be announced shortly.