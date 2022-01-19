Inder Bassi, Shaquille Day plus more announced for MTK Fight Night Essex on Mar 11

MTK Global heads to Grays Civic Hall in Essex on Friday, March 11 with a number of local prospects in action.

Inder Bassi (5-1) is back in the ring following a run of three straight victories in 2021. In his most recent outing last December he defeated Vasif Mamedov by points after four rounds.

Shaquille Day (13-1, 2 KOs) makes his long-awaited return. Former Southern Area champion steps into the ring for his first fight since March 2020.

In addition, Mitchell Frearson (5-0-1) and Burim Ahmeti (1-0) return to action for the first time in over two years, while Jordan Purkiss (2-0, 1 KO) stays active as he prepares for his third professional fight after making his debut in September. In addition, James Osborne enters the paid ranks.

“We’re really pleased that we can get some of our local fighters out on this bill in Essex in March,” said MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton. “A lot of them haven’t had the chance to fight during the pandemic, and so this is the perfect chance for them to return.”

“They all have bright futures ahead of them, so I’m confident that it is going to be a fantastic night of action at the Grays Civic Hall.”

The full MTK Fight Night Essex card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.