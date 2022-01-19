Russell vs Magsayo undercard: Tugstsogt Nyambayar faces Sakaria Lukas, plus more

Gary Russell Jr (31-1, 18 KOs) makes the sixth defense of his WBC featherweight title against unbeaten contender Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) live from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, January 22. The full fight card has been announced today, which includes a change in the telecast opener. Featherweight Tugstsogt Nyambayar now takes on once-beaten contender Sakaria Lukas after his original opponent Vic Pasillas tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisements

The evening’s co-main event features the rematch between super lightweight contenders Subriel Matías (17-1, 17 KOs) and Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs). The latter won their first fight in February 2020.

Russell vs Magsayo tickets

Russell vs Magsayo tickets to witness all the action at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork.

Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) won a silver medal representing his native Mongolia in the 2012 Olympics and now lives in Southern California, where he’s trained by John Pullman. The 29-year-old ascended the featherweight rankings after his extensive amateur career with victories over then unbeaten Harmonito Dela Torre and former interim champion Oscar Escandon.

Nyambayar earned his first world title shot by defeating former champion Claudio Marrero in January 2019, before dropping his championship bout against Russell on Showtime. He returns to the featherweight division after challenging top 130-pounder Chris Colbert in a July contest he lost by decision.

Sakaria Lukas (25-1, 17 KOs) steps into the ring looking for his third straight win to put himself in position to vie for a world title. A native of Omuthitugwalwani, Namibia, his U.S. debut came in December 2020 as he dropped a 10-round decision against Mexican contender Isaac Avelar.

Lukas, who has fought professionally since 2011, bounced back from the defeat by knocking out Mario Macias Orozco in February 2021 before earning a decision victory over Marco Antonio Chable in March 2021.

Other boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live stream on Showtime. International broadcast is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation. The date when the event airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday, January 23.

The non-televised undercard includes unbeaten super welterweight Evan Holyfield (8-0, 6 KOs), son of legendary heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, taking on Virginia’s Chris Rollins (5-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round fight. As well, Philadelphia’s Rasheen Brown (11-0, 7 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten Katsuma Akitsugi (7-0, 1 KO) in a six-round featherweight duel.

Rounding out the lineup is Puerto Rico’s Abimael Ortiz (9-1-1, 5 KOs) faces Ryan Lee Allen in an eight-round super bantamweight bout, and unbeaten LeShawn Rodriquez (12-0, 9 KOs) battles Atlanta’s Sixto Suazo (9-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The event is also expected to see a pro debut of Washington, D.C. native Max Garland in a four-round welterweight contest against a yet to be determined opponent.

The full Russell vs Magsayo lineup can be found below.

Russell vs Magsayo fight card

Main Card

Gary Russell Jr vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – Russell’s WBC featherweight title

Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

LeShawn Rodriquez vs. Sixto Suazo, 6 rounds, middleweight

Abimael Ortiz vs. Ryan Lee Allen, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Rasheen Brown vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 6 rounds, featherweight

Evan Holyfield vs. Chris Rollins, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Max Garland vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweight