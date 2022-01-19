Terri Harper vs Heather Hardy joins Wood vs Conlan undercard

Former WBC and IBO super featherweight champion Terri Harper returns to action on Saturday, March 12 when she faces former WBO featherweight titleholder Heather Hardy at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The contest is featured on Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan fight card live stream on DAZN worldwide (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Harper (11-1-1, 6 KOs) returns to the ring for her first fight following the dramatic end of her title reign against the USA’s Alycia Baumgardner at the Utilita Arena Sheffield last November.

March 12 marks the first fight at lightweight for Denaby Main’s Harper since 2019. The 25-year-old has dreams of becoming a two-division World Champion and a potential showdown with Irish legend Katie Taylor, who currently holds all of the belts at 135 lbs.

Brooklyn’s Hardy (22-2, 4 KOs) previously held the WBO featherweight title, losing the belt to seven-division champ Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) in September 2019. ‘The Heat’ last fought in May 2021 when she was outpointed by Jessica Camara over eight rounds.

Terri Harper vs Heather Hardy

“I’m really excited for this fight,” said Harper. “Heather Hardy is a real icon in female boxing, when I first turned professional she was World Champion and I loved watching her fights. She’s super tough and always gives 100% in the ring. I used to ask Eddie if I could fight in the States, it’s my dream to fight there and when I was champion I’d have loved to have defended my title against her. She is a big name with a big following and I’m grateful for the opportunity to share a ring with her. I wish her all best in training camp and look forward to fight week.”

“I’ve been in the game a long time, and in last year or so I realised I was just going through the motions,” said Hardy. “I wasn’t in love anymore, I wasn’t obsessed. I got caught up in the business of the sport and it made me lose my heart. I’m genuinely grateful for this opportunity! Not everyone gets a second chance, especially at my age. I get to be on this stage, on this platform, with one more chance to show myself and the world what I can do.”

Other bouts featured on Wood vs Conlan fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.