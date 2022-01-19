UFC 270 Australia time: How to watch Ngannou vs Gane – all states and territories

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane features a pair of championship bouts live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, January 23 at 2 pm AEDT.

On the top of the bill heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) and interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0) square off in the championship unification. Riding the five-win streak Ngannou is making the first defense of the belt that he claimed against then champion Stipe Miocic by knockout in the second round last March. Gane, who won the interim strap by knockout in the third round against Derrick Lewis last August, is looking to remain undefeated and lift the undisputed title.

The co-main event is a trilogy fight between current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1). Moreno submitted Figueiredo last June in the rematch and claimed the title. Their first fight in December 2020 ended in majority draw, with then champion Figueiredo retaining the belt.

Also on the PPV card Michel Pereira (26-11) and Andre Fialho (14-4) do battle at welterweight and Said Nurmagomedov (14-2) goes up against Cody Stamann (19-4-1) at bantamweight. Among the preliminary card bouts, Rodolfo Vieira (8-1) takes on Wellington Turman (17-5) at middleweight, and Ilia Topuria (11-0) meets Charles Jourdain (12-4-1) at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 23. The start time is 2 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early preliminary card kicks off at 10 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 270 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEDT)

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, January 23 at 2 pm AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT, following the early preliminary card kicking off at 10 am AEDT.

UFC 270 fight card

The full UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic) – Ngannou’s UFC heavyweight title

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Preliminary Card

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain

Jack Della vs. Pete Rodriguez

Early Prelims

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius