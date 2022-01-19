Full Fight Video: Conor McGregor stops Dennis Siver at UFC Boston

UFC hit stream with the full fight video featuring former two-division champion Conor McGregor in his first ever main event bout in the United States when he faced Dennis Siver in Boston, Massachusetts, in January 2015. You can watch it up top.

It was McGregor’s second visit to the city after he scored a unanimous decision over Max Holloway in August 2013, as well as as the second headline-bout overall, following the first-round KO of Diego Brandao in Dublin in July 2014.