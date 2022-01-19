Search
UFC

Full Fight Video: Conor McGregor stops Dennis Siver at UFC Boston

'The Notorious' successful in his first UFC headliner in USA

UFC hit stream with the full fight video featuring former two-division champion Conor McGregor in his first ever main event bout in the United States when he faced Dennis Siver in Boston, Massachusetts, in January 2015. You can watch it up top.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $99.98.

It was McGregor’s second visit to the city after he scored a unanimous decision over Max Holloway in August 2013, as well as as the second headline-bout overall, following the first-round KO of Diego Brandao in Dublin in July 2014.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

