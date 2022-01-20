Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo final pre-fight press conference (video)

Ahead of their WBC featherweight championship bout live on Showtime from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, January 22, current champion Gary Russell Jr (31-1, 18 KOs) and undefeated contender Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) partake in the final press conference.

The date when the fight airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday, January 23. Live stream is available on FITE TV.

Russell vs Magsayo final pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, January 20. Live stream video from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – The Music Box is available up top, starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 6 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 5 am AEDT in Australia and 2 am PST in the Philippines on Friday, January 21.

The press conference also features super lightweight contenders Subriel Matias (17-1, 17 KOs) and Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs), who square off in the rematch serving as the co-main event, and featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) and Sakaria Lukas (25-1, 17 KOs), who open the telecast.

Get the full Russell vs Magsayo fight card.