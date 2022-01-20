Triad Combat 2 tickets on sale for Pulev vs Dos Santos on Feb 26 in Houston

Triad Combat 2 takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, February 26. The fight card features a series of bouts between boxers and MMA fighters, with Kubrat Pulev and Junior Dos Santos squaring off in the headliner of the show. The co-main event pits Chad Dawson and Vitor Belfort.

The rules incorporate boxing and MMA. The fighters battle it out in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds wearing crossover gloves and with holding allowed.

Jason Aldean has been announced as the Triad Combat 2 musical guest. Country Music Superstar is set to kick the night off with two songs followed by the fights, with a full concert closing the night out.

Triad Combat 2 tickets

Triad Combat 2 tickets to witness all the action at Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, February 26 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

Other fans can watch Triad Combat 2 live stream on FITE TV starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The date and time when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 27 at 1 am GMT and 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) of Bulgaria headlined the inaugural Triad Combat event last November when he stopped Frank Mir in the first round. Battling it out on February 26 he faces former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos (21-9, 15 KOs) of Brazil. The pair meets in the scheduled for nine rounds bout at heavyweight.

Representative of the country-host Chad Dawson (36-5, 19 KOs, 2 NC) is a former light heavyweight champion. Vitor Belfort (26-14, 18 KOs, 1 NC) is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. The pair meets in a seven-rounder at cruiserweight.

Triad Combat 2 fight card also features Samuel Teah up against Jimmie Rivera, Armin Mrkanovic faceoff Joe Schilling, and Dakota Linger versus Sam Sicilia. In addition, Stephanie Han faces Claudia Zamora, and Martin Allison takes on Mo Zwolak.

Jason Aldean is a three-time Academy of Country Music “Entertainer of the Year”, who continues be one of a card-carrying member of Country’s elite touring headliners. Following 26 No. one songs, the multi-platinum entertainer will release his tenth studio album, Macon, Georgia on April 22.

Triad Combat 2 with Jason Aldean

Triad Combat 2 fight card

The current Triad Combat 2 lineup looks as the following:

Kubrat Pulev vs. Junior dos Santos

Chad Dawson vs. Vitor Belfort

Samuel Teah vs. Jimmie Rivera

Armin Mrkanovic vs. Joe Schilling

Dakota Linger vs. Sam Sicilia

Stephanie Han vs. Claudia Zamora

Martin Allison vs. Mo Zwolak