UFC 270 press conference live stream video (date and time)

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

UFC 270 pre-fight press conference is held two day ahead of the event produced live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday January 22, which makes it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia. In attendance UFC President Dana White, reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane, as well as current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane press conference date and time is scheduled for Thursday, January 20 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, which makes it Friday, January 21 at 1 am GMT in the UK and 12 pm AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

UFC 270 start time: How to watch Ngannou vs Gane

MMA fans can watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 270 full fight card and start time.

