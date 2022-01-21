Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo weigh-in results (video)

Gary Russell Jr (31-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBC featherweight title against undefeated contender Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) live from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday January 22, which makes it Sunday January 23 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Russell vs Magsayo weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, January 21 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 6 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 5 am AEDT in Australia and 2 am PST in the Philippines on Saturday, January 22. Live stream video from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – The Music Box is available up top.

In the co-main event super lightweight contenders Subriel Matias (17-1, 17 KOs) and Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs) square off in the rematch. Featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) and Sakaria Lukas (25-1, 17 KOs) kickoff the telecast. Get the full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Boxing fans can watch Russell vs Magsayo live stream on Showtime in the United States, and on FITE TV in the United Kingdom, Australia, the Philippines and other countries.

Russell vs Magsayo fight card

The full Russell vs Magsayo fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Gary Russell Jr vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – Russell’s WBC featherweight title

Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

LeShawn Rodriquez vs. Sixto Suazo, 6 rounds, middleweight

Abimael Ortiz vs. Ryan Lee Allen, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Rasheen Brown vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 6 rounds, featherweight

Evan Holyfield vs. Chris Rollins, 6 rounds, super welterweight