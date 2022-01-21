Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Russell vs Magsayo live from Atlantic City

Gary Russell Jr (31-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBC featherweight title against undefeated contender Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) live from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday January 22, which makes it Sunday January 23 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Russell vs Magsayo weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, January 21 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 6 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 5 am AEDT in Australia and 2 am PST in the Philippines on Saturday, January 22. Live stream video from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – The Music Box is available up top.

In the co-main event super lightweight contenders Subriel Matias (17-1, 17 KOs) and Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs) square off in the rematch. Featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) and Sakaria Lukas (25-1, 17 KOs) kickoff the telecast. Get the full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Boxing fans can watch Russell vs Magsayo live stream on Showtime in the United States, and on FITE TV in the United Kingdom, Australia, the Philippines and other countries.

Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo

Russell vs Magsayo fight card

The full Russell vs Magsayo fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Gary Russell Jr vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – Russell’s WBC featherweight title
  • Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan, 12 rounds, super lightweight
  • Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, featherweight

Russell vs Magsayo fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, live stream

Undercard

  • LeShawn Rodriquez vs. Sixto Suazo, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Abimael Ortiz vs. Ryan Lee Allen, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Rasheen Brown vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Evan Holyfield vs. Chris Rollins, 6 rounds, super welterweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097