Will Jon Jones get the winner of UFC 272: Ngannou vs Gane – hear from Dana White

Dana White was recent guest on The Jim Rome Show where he talked about reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou being an underdog in his title unification with interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 272, whether former light heavyweight king Jon Jones would face the winner of this fight, and more. You can watch it up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 270 full fight card and start time.