Keith Thurman, since the age of 7, has only had one job in life (video)

Former welterweight champion Keith Thurman makes his return on Saturday, February 5 when he faces former super lightweight champion Mario Barrios at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

Thurman vs Barrios tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork.

In a training camp video above, Thurman showcases, and elaborates on, his declaration and offers a glimpse of his training camp fitness routine.

‘I’m one of the greatest welterweights in the world today’

“Boxing is my American Dream come true,” proclaimed Thurman during one of his training sessions at his home boxing gym, the St. Pete Boxing Club. “This is my life, this is my passion, this is what I do. This is where I put my blood, my sweat, my tears. It’s why I wear red, white, and blue every time I fight.”

“The sport of boxing, my legacy, is not over. The story is still being written. In 2022 we have a new chapter for Keith Thurman…With a belt, without the belt, I’m one of the greatest welterweights in the world today.

“This sport is one of the toughest in the world. If you’re looking for action. If you’re looking for entertainment, you’re going to want to watch our show on February 5.”

The full Thurman vs Barrios fight card is expected to be announced shortly.