Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Keith Thurman, since the age of 7, has only had one job in life (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Thurman returns against Barrios live from Las Vegas

Former welterweight champion Keith Thurman makes his return on Saturday, February 5 when he faces former super lightweight champion Mario Barrios at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

Advertisements

Thurman vs Barrios tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork.

In a training camp video above, Thurman showcases, and elaborates on, his declaration and offers a glimpse of his training camp fitness routine.

‘I’m one of the greatest welterweights in the world today’

“Boxing is my American Dream come true,” proclaimed Thurman during one of his training sessions at his home boxing gym, the St. Pete Boxing Club. “This is my life, this is my passion, this is what I do. This is where I put my blood, my sweat, my tears. It’s why I wear red, white, and blue every time I fight.”

“The sport of boxing, my legacy, is not over. The story is still being written. In 2022 we have a new chapter for Keith Thurman…With a belt, without the belt, I’m one of the greatest welterweights in the world today.

“This sport is one of the toughest in the world. If you’re looking for action. If you’re looking for entertainment, you’re going to want to watch our show on February 5.”

The full Thurman vs Barrios fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097