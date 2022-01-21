UFC 270 weigh-in results, Ngannou vs Gane (video)

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday January 22, which makes it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
UFC 270 weigh-in live show starts at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the US and 4:50 pm GMT in the UK on Friday January 21, and 3:50 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday January 22. Live stream video is available up top.
In the main event heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) and interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0) square off in the championship unification. In the co-main event current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) meet in the trilogy fight.
MMA fans can watch UFC 270 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.
Get the full UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
UFC 270 fight card
Main Card
- Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic) – Ngannou’s UFC heavyweight title
- Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title
- Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho
- Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman
Preliminary Card
- Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain
- Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
- Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales
- Jack Della vs. Pete Rodriguez
Early Prelims
- Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
- Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
- Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez
- Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius