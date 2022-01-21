UFC 270 weigh-in results, Ngannou vs Gane (video)

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday January 22, which makes it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

UFC 270 weigh-in live show starts at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the US and 4:50 pm GMT in the UK on Friday January 21, and 3:50 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday January 22. Live stream video is available up top.

In the main event heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) and interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0) square off in the championship unification. In the co-main event current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) meet in the trilogy fight.

MMA fans can watch UFC 270 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC 270 fight card

Main Card

Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic) – Ngannou’s UFC heavyweight title

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman

Preliminary Card

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Jack Della vs. Pete Rodriguez

Early Prelims

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius