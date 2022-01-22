BKB 24 fight card, live stream, start time, how to watch, Dorian Darch vs Jody Meikle

BKB 24 airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, January 22. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with two titles contested on the night. Fans can watch the event live stream on FITE TV.

Advertisements

Headlining the show Dorian Darch and Jody Meikle battle it out for BKB heavyweight title. Also on the card Matt Hodgson and Lawrence Tracey square off in BKB middleweight championship.

The event is also set to see a pair of cross promotion bouts – BKB vs BYB Extreme Fighting Series. Representing the country-host Scott McHugh and Paul Hilz faceoff their respective opponents from the US, Carlso Guerra and Quartus Stitt. The full BKB 24 lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKB 24 live stream

Fans can watch BKB 24 live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 22 at 7 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

In Australia BKB 24 airs live on Sunday, January 23 at 6 am AEDT.

BKB 24 fight card

Dorian Darch vs. Jody Meikle – BKB heavyweight title

Scott McHugh vs. Carlso Guerra – BKB vs BYB

Paul Hilz vs. Quartus Stitt – BKB vs BYB

Matt Hodgson vs. Lawrence Tracey – BKB middleweight title

Ellis Shepherd vs. Jack McLean

Ryan Barrett vs. Szymon Szynkiewicz

Nathan Leeson vs. Reece Murray

Mark Handley vs. Callan Harley

Steve Evans vs. Jay Kerr

Martin Reffell vs. Jonny Jones

Beau Besley vs. Mark Tiffin

Jonny Lawson vs. Aaron McCallum