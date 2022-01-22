Search
UFC

Francis Ngannou: From sand miner to UFC champion (video)

Newswire
ESPN Cover Story

Reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou makes the first defense of his title when he meets interim champion Ciryl Gane in the championship unification headlining UFC 270. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday January 22, which makes it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia.

Ngannou claimed the belt against then champion Stipe Miocic by knockout in the second round last March.

ESPN Cover Story was released today, covering an aspiring boxer from Cameroon, who went from working in a sand mine to becoming UFC heavyweight king. A lifelong journey spanned ten years and three continents. You can watch it up top.

Fans can watch UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 270 full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

More
FeaturedMMANewsUFCVideo

