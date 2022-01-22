Lee McGregor faces Diego Alberto Ruiz on Feb 11 in London

Undefeated Lee McGregor makes his return to the ring on Friday, February 11 at York Hall in London when he faces Argentine Diego Alberto Ruiz. The contest is featured on the MTK Fight Night card headlined by WBO European middleweight champion Danny Dignum up against Grant Dennis.

Fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and on IFL TV internationally.

McGregor (11-0, 9 KOs) was last in action in August, when he stopped Vincent Legrand in the fourth round to retain his European bantamweight title. In March 2021 he stopped Karim Guerfi in Round 1.

The Edinburgh boxer now turns his attention to showdown with Ruiz (23-4, 12 KOs), who in recent years has shared the ring with Michael Conlan and Shabaz Masoud.

“I’m buzzing to get back in the ring,” McGregor. “It’s been a frustrating few months after my December fell fell through and then receiving the news about Kash Farooq, so I’m delighted that we now have this date.”

“I stayed on it over Christmas and it has paid off as now I’ve been able to step in and fight with not much notice needed, so hopefully it’s the start of a very bright 2022.”

“Ruiz is tough and comes and have a go, and that’s exactly what I want. I don’t want a journeyman coming to lie down just because I’ve not fought for a bit, I want someone who comes to win as that’s when you see my at my best.”

“I’m hoping to make a statement and be dominant, and show people what I’ve improved on, as I’m continuing to improve every single month.”

Among other bouts featured on the MTK Fight Night card on February 11, Nina Hughes faces Bec Connolly, Shiloh Defreitas takes on Alexey Tukhtarov, and Joe Giles meets Lewis van Poetsch. In addition, Bilal Fawaz makes his professional debut against Vladimir Fleischhauer, Jordan Flynn clashes with Lee Hallet, Will Hamilton goes up against Jone Volau, and George Mitchell fights Vasif Mamedov.