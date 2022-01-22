Preview PBC Countdown: Thurman vs Barrios (video)

Former world champions Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios square off live on pay-per-view from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

On Saturday, January 22 FOX Sports will air “PBC Countdown”. The behind the scenes show features comments from FOX Sports PBC talent including Brian Kenny, Lennox Lewis, Joe Goossen, Shawn Porter and Kate Abdo as they preview the highly-anticipated showdown that pits the former unified champion Thurman in his return to action as he takes on the former 140-pound champion Barrios, who will be making his welterweight debut.

The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET. Trailer is available up top.

Get Thurman vs Barrios full fight card.