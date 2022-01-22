Tiger Johnson, Nico Ali Walsh, Bruce Carrington join Conceicao vs Martinez undercard

Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez square off in a ten-round WBC junior lightweight title eliminator live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, January 29. A nearly finalized undercard has been announced today featuring US Olympian Tiger Johnson, Brooklyn-born Bruce Carrington and Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of “The Greatest,” all in separate bouts.

Advertisements

Conceicao vs Martinez, as well as a ten-round junior lightweight co-feature, pitting Rene Tellez Giron and Luis Melendez, is scheduled live on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard live stream on ESPN+ starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

In the UK Conceicao vs Martinez event airs live on Sky Sports. International live stream, including Australia, is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Conceicao vs Martinez tickets

Conceicao vs Martinez tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Tiger Johnson (1-0, 1 KO), a 23-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, will take on fellow unbeaten Xavier Madrid (3-0, 1 KO) in a four-round welterweight tilt. Johnson advanced to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics and turned pro last November with a fourth-round stoppage over Antonius Grable.

Middleweight Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs), who grabbed international headlines last year, looks to continue his unbeaten run in a four-rounder against Jeremiah Yeager (1-1-1, 1 KO).

Bruce Carrington (1-0), the latest young talent from the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, makes his Top Rank debut against fellow unbeaten Steven Brown (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round featherweight bout.

Light heavyweight prospect Dante “Free Smoke” Benjamin Jr., a one-time U.S. amateur standout from Cleveland, Ohio, makes his professional debut in a four-rounder against Herman Rendon (2-0). Benjamin signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank last year.

Featherweight prospect Haven Brady Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) will see action in a six-rounder against an opponent to be named.

Tulsa-born heavyweight Jeremiah Milton (3-0, 3 KOs) hopes to thrill the hometown fans when he takes on the well-traveled Jason Bergman (27-20-2, 18 KOs) in a six-rounder. Milton and Bergman fought on the same Top Rank-promoted card in Tulsa last April, with Milton notching a first-round knockout and Bergman losing an eventful three-round shootout against Trey Lippe Morrison.

Junior lightweight Pink Tyson (11-2, 2 KOs) looks to make it three consecutive wins when she fights the durable Carla Torres (6-6) in an eight-rounder.

Conceicao vs Martinez fight card

The current Conceicao vs Martinez fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, – WBC junior lightweight title eliminator

Rene Tellez Giron vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Undercard

Tiger Johnson vs. Xavier Madrid, 4 rounds, welterweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jeremiah Yeager, 4 rounds, middleweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Steven Brown, 4 rounds, featherweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Herman Rendon, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Jason Bergman, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Pink Tyson vs. Pink Tyson, 8 rounds, junior lightweight