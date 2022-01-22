UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff (video)

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, interim titleholder Ciryl Gane, and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC 270 fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans, ahead of their respective bouts scheduled for the day after. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday January 22, which makes it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia.

UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-in begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK and 11 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top. The official weigh-in results can be found here.

Fans can watch UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo square off in the trilogy fight. Also on the card Michel Pereira faces Andre Fialho, Cody Stamann takes on Said Nurmagomedov, and Rodolfo Vieira battles it out against Wellington Turman.

Get the full UFC 270 fight card.