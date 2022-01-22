Search
Stream UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live on ESPN+
UFC

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, interim titleholder Ciryl Gane, and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC 270 fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans, ahead of their respective bouts scheduled for the day after. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday January 22, which makes it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia.

UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-in begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK and 11 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top. The official weigh-in results can be found here.

Fans can watch UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

UFC 270 start time: How to watch Ngannou vs Gane

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

In the co-main event current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo square off in the trilogy fight. Also on the card Michel Pereira faces Andre Fialho, Cody Stamann takes on Said Nurmagomedov, and Rodolfo Vieira battles it out against Wellington Turman.

Get the full UFC 270 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097