Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3 full fight video highlights – UFC 270

Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former 125-pound titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo squared off in the trilogy fight co-headlining UFC 270 live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22, which made it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia.
Their first fight in December 2020 ended in majority draw with then champion Figueiredo retaining the title. In the rematch last June Moreno claimed belt by submission in the third round.
The scheduled for five rounds championship trilogy went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Figueiredo.
With the victory Deiveson Figueiredo reclaims the title and takes the revenge. He also improves to 21-2-1.
Brandon Moreno fails the first defense of the belt and drops 19-6-2.
You can watch Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3 full fight video highlights below.
Moreno vs Figueiredo 3 full fight video highlights
Here comes former 125-pound champion Deiveson Figueiredo.
Reigning flyweight champion Brandon Moreno makes his Octagon walk.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Round 3.
Round 4.
Round 5.
Decision.
Brandon Moreno post-fight interview.
Deiveson Figueiredo post-fight interview.
In the main event of UFC 270 current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou meets interim champion Ciryl Gane in the championship unification.
