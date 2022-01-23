Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3 full fight video highlights – UFC 270

Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former 125-pound titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo squared off in the trilogy fight co-headlining UFC 270 live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22, which made it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

Their first fight in December 2020 ended in majority draw with then champion Figueiredo retaining the title. In the rematch last June Moreno claimed belt by submission in the third round.

The scheduled for five rounds championship trilogy went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Figueiredo.

With the victory Deiveson Figueiredo reclaims the title and takes the revenge. He also improves to 21-2-1.

Brandon Moreno fails the first defense of the belt and drops 19-6-2.

You can watch Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3 full fight video highlights below.

Moreno vs Figueiredo 3 full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Here comes former 125-pound champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Reigning flyweight champion Brandon Moreno makes his Octagon walk.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Se prenden las acciones en este segundo round? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/U5hj30n5f3 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022

Round 3.

Figueiredo tried to put Moreno away, but the champ was unfazed ? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/G0oFC2ArPa — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 23, 2022

Round 4.

Ambos peleadores haciendo trabajar el pateo en este round de campeonato #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/YC5r4ZUHVb — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022

Round 5.

Una auténtica guerra en este quinto round? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/msvVGkpv5G — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022

Decision.

AND NEWWWWWWWWWWWWW ?



Deiveson Figueiredo has DONE IT!



?? #UFC270 | Live on PPV | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/lG3zT5tR1h — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 23, 2022

Brandon Moreno post-fight interview.

A class act in defeat ?



Whatever the result, Brandon Moreno is a Champion ??? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/qNYwAV7Sy6 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 23, 2022

Deiveson Figueiredo post-fight interview.

In the main event of UFC 270 current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou meets interim champion Ciryl Gane in the championship unification.

Get UFC 270 full fight card results and live blog.