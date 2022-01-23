Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane squared off in the headliner of UFC 270 live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22, which made it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured reigning heavyweight champion making the first defense of his belt against interim champion in the scheduled for five rounds title unification.

The pair went head to head and produced fireworks. In the end two judges scored the fight 48-47, while one judge had it 49-46, all in favor of “The Predator”.

With the victory Francis Ngannou makes the first successful defense of his belt that he claimed against then champion Stipe Miocic last March. He also improves to 17-3 and scores the sixth win in a row.

Ciryl Gane drops to 10-1 and suffers the first defeat in his pro MMA career.

You can watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane full fight video highlights below.

Ngannou vs Gane full fight video highlights

Interim titleholder Ciryl Gane from France makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes champion Francis Ngannou from Cameroon.

One of the most terrifying individuals to ever set foot in the Octagon ?



Here comes @Francis_Ngannou ? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/XzsQBb8jY7 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 23, 2022

It’s time.

TIME CHECK: IT'S. ?



?? @BruceBuffer appropriately decked out in gold for this unification title fight! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/zEByOs4MXJ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 23, 2022

Let’s go.

Round 1.

Round 2.

EDGE OF YOUR SEAT TYPE OF FIGHT.



? @Francis_Ngannou & @Ciryl_Gane throwing down for the undisputed HW throne! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/yOWmH72gEU — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 23, 2022

Round 3.

Round 4.

Control total sobre la lona para @Francis_Ngannou en este cuarto round? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/tiqpIPSddX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022

Round 5.

Verdict.

CALL HIM UNDISPUTED. ?



The evolution of @Francis_Ngannou to become what he always has been: the BADDEST man on the planet! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/hSTpe6Btrs — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 23, 2022

