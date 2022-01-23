Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane full fight video highlights

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane squared off in the headliner of UFC 270 live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22, which made it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured reigning heavyweight champion making the first defense of his belt against interim champion in the scheduled for five rounds title unification.
The pair went head to head and produced fireworks. In the end two judges scored the fight 48-47, while one judge had it 49-46, all in favor of “The Predator”.
With the victory Francis Ngannou makes the first successful defense of his belt that he claimed against then champion Stipe Miocic last March. He also improves to 17-3 and scores the sixth win in a row.
Ciryl Gane drops to 10-1 and suffers the first defeat in his pro MMA career.
