Boxing

Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo full fight video highlights

Newswire

Magsayo becomes champion of the world

Gary Russell Jr and Mark Magsayo squared off live from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday January 22, which made it Sunday January 23 in Australia, Philippines and United Kingdom. The contest featured WBC featherweight champion making the sixth defense of his belt against unbeaten contender in the headliner of a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end one judge had it 114-144 draw, while two other judges gave it 115-113 to Magsayo.

With the victory by majority decision Mark Magsayo becomes a new WBC featherweight champion. He also remains undefeated and improves to 24-0, 16 KOs.

Gary Russell Jr losses the tile and drops to 31-2, 18 KOs.

You can watch Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo full fight video highlights below and up top.

Russell vs Magsayo full fight video highlights

Undefeated challenger Mark Magsayo makes his ring walk.

Here comes champion Gary Russell Jr.

Magsayo successful in the opening round.

Keys to victory.

Exchange in the eighth.

New champion crowned.

Magsayo post-fight interview.

Russell Jr post-fight interview.

Get Russell vs Magsayo full fight card results and updates.

More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

