Russell vs Magsayo results, start time, live stream, where to watch, main event, undercard

Reigning WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr (31-1, 18 KOs) makes the sixth defense of his title against unbeaten contender Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) live from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, January 22. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork. The date when the fight airs live in Australia, Philippines and United Kingdom is Sunday, January 23.
In the twelve-round co-main event super lightweights Subriel Matias (17-1, 17 KOs) and Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs) battle it out in the rematch. The latter won their first fight in February 2020 by unanimous decision. In addition, featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) and Sakaria Lukas (25-1, 17 KOs) faceoff in a ten-round telecast opener. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo live stream
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, January 22
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia, Philippines, United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, January 23
Time: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am PST / 2 am GMT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page
Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo results
- Subriel Matias def. Petros Ananyan by TKO (doctor stoppage, R9 at 3:00)
- Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Sakaria Lukas – split draw (96-94, 94-96, 95-95)
- LeShawn Rodriquez def. Sixto Suazo by TKO (R1)
- Evan Holyfield def. Chris Rollins by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 59-55)
- Katsuma Akitsugi def. Rasheen Brown by unanimous decision (58-56, 60-55, 59-55)
- Max Garland def. Marik Black by TKO (R2 at 1:44)
Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo live blog
Main event: Gary Russell Jr makes the sixth defense of his WBC featherweight title against Mark Magsayo. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.
On advise of the doctor referee stops the fight after Round 9. Subriel Matias takes the win against Petros Ananyan by TKO.
Up next: Subriel Matias meets Petros Ananyan in the rematch. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at super lightweight.
Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Sakaria Lukas ends in split draw. The scores were 96-94, 94-96, 95-95.
First up on the main card Tugstsogt Nyambayar takes on Sakaria Lukas. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at featherweight.
Rounding up the undercard Abimael Ortiz faces Ryan Lee Allen in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight.
LeShawn Rodriquez defeats Sixto Suazo via first-round TKO.
Evan Holyfield defeats Chris Rollins by unanimous decision after six rounds at super welterweight. The scores were: 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.
Here is some of the Russell vs Magsayo non-televised undercard results: Katsuma Akitsugi defeats Rasheen Brown by unanimous decision after six rounds at featherweight. Welterweight Max Garland makes successful pro-debut with the second-round stoppage of Marik Black.
WBC featherweight title is on the line.
And here is the video of the final faceoff from the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show.
Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check out Russell vs Magsayo preview trailer below.
Russell vs Magsayo fight card
The three-fight Russell vs Magsayo televised main card follows five-five non-televised undercard action. The full lineup looks as the following:
Main Card
- Gary Russell Jr vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – Russell’s WBC featherweight title
- Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan, 12 rounds, super lightweight
- Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, featherweight
Undercard (non-televised)
- Abimael Ortiz vs. Ryan Lee Allen, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
- LeShawn Rodriquez vs. Sixto Suazo, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Evan Holyfield vs. Chris Rollins, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Rasheen Brown vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Max Garland vs. Marik Black, 4 rounds, welterweight