Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) secured the victory via ninth-round TKO when he faced and defeated Petro Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs) at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, January 22. The contest served as the co-feature to Russell vs Magsayo live on Showtime.

Fight highlights are available up top, while the full fight card results can be found here.