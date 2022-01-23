Taylor vs Catterall undercard: Robeisy Ramirez faces Eric Donovan live from Glasgow, plus more

Josh Taylor defends his undisputed junior welterweight title against Jack Catterall live from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, February 26. A number of undercard bout have recently announced, including a ten-round featherweight matchup between Robeisy Ramirez and Eric Donovan.

“Ever since that shocking loss in his professional debut, Robeisy Ramirez has shown why he was one of the top fighters from the 2016 Rio Olympics,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Robeisy fought all over the world during his amateur career, and we are thrilled that he will be able to showcase his skills for the Scottish fans.”

Boxing fans can watch Taylor vs Catterall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. International live stream, including Australia, is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Eric Donovan

Ramirez (8-1, 4 KOs) is no stranger to fighting on British soil. At the 2012 London Olympics, he stunned the flyweight field as a 16-1 underdog to win gold. Ramirez won a second gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and defected from Cuba in July 2018. Following a split decision defeat to Adan Gonzales in his August 2019 pro debut, Ramirez has won eight straight fights, including a shutout decision win over Gonzales in their 2020 rematch. Ramirez shined on the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III undercard last October, dominating the previously unbeaten Orlando Gonzalez over 10 rounds.

Donovan (14-1, 8 KOs), a one-time Irish amateur star from Athy, has won two fights since an August 2020 TKO loss to Zelfa Barrett.

Ramirez said, “Ever since I won my first Olympic gold medal in London, I’ve wanted to fight again in this part of the world. Scottish fans are incredibly passionate, and I can’t wait to put on a great show for them in front of a sold-out arena. My opponent is a tough Irishman, and I will be at my very best to come out victorious.”

In other Taylor vs Catterall undercard bouts

Nick Campbell (4-0, 4 KOs) and Jay McFarlane (12-5, 5 KOs) will collide in a championship bout with a vacant Scottish heavyweight title on the line.

A pair of Top Rank-signed prospects will make their respective professional debuts in six-rounders. Featherweight Kurt Walker won bronze at the 2017 European Championships, silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and gold at the 2018 EU Championships and 2019 European Games. Walker, who represented Ireland last summer at the Tokyo Olympics, lost to Top Rank stablemate Duke Ragan in a hotly contested quarterfinal bout. Junior middleweight Kieran Molloy, from Galway Ireland, won 11 national amateur titles and earned a bronze medal at the 2018 EU Championships in Valladolid, Spain.

Top Rank-signed welterweight Paddy Donovan (7-0, 5 KOs) from Limerick, Ireland, returns to action in a six-rounder. Donovan is coming off last August’s first-round knockout over Jose Luis Castillo.

BOXXER Series junior welterweight winner Cori Gibbs (16-0, 3 KOs) will begin his new promotional deal in an eight-rounder.

Ebonie Jones (1-0) has her second pro fight against Effy Kathopouli over six rounds at junior featherweight. Portsmouth’s Jones, a former Team GB standout amateur and HGV driver in the British Army, made her pro debut last October with a points win over Vaida Masiokaite.

Edinburgh cruiserweight Scott Forrest sets out on his professional journey when he makes his pro debut in a six-round contest. Born in South Africa, Forrest relocated to Forth, Scotland, as a five-year-old. He competed at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games and has sparred former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Taylor vs Catterall fight card

The current Taylor vs Catterall fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan, 10 rounds, featherweight

Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant Scottish heavyweight title

Kurt Walker vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Cori Gibbs vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Effy Kathopouli, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Scott Forrest vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweight