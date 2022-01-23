Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs Sakaria Lukas ends in split draw (video)

Featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2-1, 9 KOs) and Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1, 17 KOs) added one draw each to their respective tale of the tape after going a full ten round distance at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, January 22. The contest kicked off Russell vs Magsayo telecast live on Showtime.

While each fighter earned 96-94 on one of the judges’ scorecards, the third judge had it 95-95. As a result the fight was declared a split draw.

Check out the full fight video highlights up top, while the review of knockdown in Round 8 is available below.

.@JimGrayOfficial asks referee Eddie Claudio to review the slip he called in round 8. #NyambayarLukas #RussellMagsayo pic.twitter.com/Do8jK87hMi — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 23, 2022

