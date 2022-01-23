Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Boxing

Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs Sakaria Lukas ends in split draw (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Russell vs Magsayo live from Atlantic City

Featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2-1, 9 KOs) and Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1, 17 KOs) added one draw each to their respective tale of the tape after going a full ten round distance at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, January 22. The contest kicked off Russell vs Magsayo telecast live on Showtime.

While each fighter earned 96-94 on one of the judges’ scorecards, the third judge had it 95-95. As a result the fight was declared a split draw.

Check out the full fight video highlights up top, while the review of knockdown in Round 8 is available below.

Get Russell vs Magsayo full fight card results and updates.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsResultsVideo

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097