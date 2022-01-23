UFC 270 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Ngannou vs Gane, main event, full fight card

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, January 22. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contest on the night. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 23.

Advertisements

In the main event reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) makes the first defense of his title against interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0). In the co-main event flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) defends his belt in the trilogy fight against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1).

Also on the card a pair of welterweight bouts, as Andre Fialho (14-4) battles it out against Michel Pereira (26-11) and Michael Morales (12-0) takes on Trevin Giles (14-3). In addition, Said Nurmagomedov (14-2) goes up against Cody Stamann (19-4-1) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream in USA, United Kingdom & Australia

United States

Date: Saturday, January 22

Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Preliminary card: 7pm ET / 4pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 270 PPV on ESPN+ >>

United Kingdom

Date: Sunday, January 23

Main card: 3am GMT live on BT Sport 2

Preliminary card: 1am GMT live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 2

Early preliminary card: 12apm GMT live on UFC Fight Pass

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

Australia

Date: Sunday, January 23

Main card: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early preliminary card: 11am AEDT / 8am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 270 PPV on Kayo >>

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane results

Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 0:47)

Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:06)

Victor Henry def. Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:59) | Watch TKO

Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez iby TKO (punches, R1 at 3:15) | Watch TKO

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez by submission (armbar (R1 at 2:25) | Watch submission

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

UFC 270 live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

Advertisements

11:28 pm ET / 3:28 pm AEDT

Co-main event up next. The trilogy fight between current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno makes the first defense of the belt he has claimed against Figueiredo by submission last June. Their first fight in December 2020 ended in majority draw with then champion Figueiredo retaining the belt.

11:25 pm ET / 3:25 pm AEDT

Michel Pereira defeats Andre Fialho by unanimous decision. All three scores were 29-28.

11:09 pm ET / 3:09 pm AEDT

11:06 pm ET / 3:06 pm AEDT

The full UFC 271 main card has been announced. In the main event current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces former champion Robert Whittaker in the rematch.

`UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

11:04 pm ET / 3:04 pm AEDT

Wasting no time getting things moving in the first! ? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/hjL14bITyk — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Advertisements

10:55 pm ET / 2:55 pm AEDT

Up next Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho do battle at welterweight.

10:49 pm ET / 2:49 pm AEDT

Said Nurmagomedov submits Cody Stamann in 47 seconds.

10:42 pm ET / 2:42 pm AEDT

Said Nurmagomedov is wasting NO time early ? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/8Jm6uPmAeD — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

10:41 pm ET / 2:41 pm AEDT

Up next Cody Stamann meets Said Nurmagomedov at bantamweight.

10:31 pm ET / 2:31 pm AEDT

The first fight on PPV card ends in favor of Michael Morales, who stops Trevin Giles in the first round with punches.

Michael Morales is only 22 years old and dominating ? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/Z32sPtWdkw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 23, 2022

10:12 pm ET / 2:12 pm AEDT

10:11 pm ET / 2:11 pm AEDT

10:04 pm ET / 2:04 pm AEDT

First up live on pay-per-view Trevin Giles battles it out against Michael Morales at welterweight.

10:03 pm ET / 2:03 pm AEDT

Victor Henry defeats Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision. All three scores were 30-27.

9:57 pm ET / 1:57 pm AEDT

9:50 pm ET / 1:50 pm AEDT

Fun for journalist to dream up the scenarios if I had competed in @ufc (there was a point in 1997 where I considered going to Japan to train to begin an MMA career when my wrestling career was failing miserably). Realized quick I actually hate being punched in the kisser

???? https://t.co/q952a2Ns8W — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 23, 2022

9:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm AEDT

Rounding up the preliminary card Raoni Barcelos and Victor Henry square off at bantamweight.

9:23 pm ET / 1:23 pm AEDT

Jack Della Maddalena stops Pete Rodriguez in the first round with punches.

Jack Della Maddalena sealed the deal with a BIG left hand ?



Stream #UFC270 on @ESPNPlus ?? https://t.co/e1O1bK9VhJ pic.twitter.com/LTA2ELaZLJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 23, 2022

9:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm AEDT

Next: Jack Della Maddalena meets Pete Rodriguez at welterweight.

'STRAYAAAAA ??



Jack Della Maddalena makes his debut NEXT!



?? #UFC270 | Prelims | Live on ESPN and @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/hPFZiSC7yf — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 23, 2022

9:03 pm ET / 1:03 pm AEDT

Tony Gravely defeats Saimon Oliveira by unanimous decision after three rounds at bantamweight. All three scores were 30-27.

8:26 pm ET / 12:26 pm AEDT

Up next is a bantamweight bout between Tony Gravely and Saimon Oliveira.

8:24 pm ET / 12:24 pm AEDT

Matt Frevola stops Genaro Valdez in the first round with punches.

Steamrolla Frevola lives up to his name ? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/hf5GcvKip3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 23, 2022

8:16 pm ET / 12:16 pm AEDT

7:53 pm ET / 11:53 am AEDT

Next. Matt Frevola faces Genaro Valdez at lightweight.

7:48 pm ET / 11:48 am AEDT

Vanessa Demopoulos defeats Silvana Gomez Juarez via second-round armbar submission.

7:36 pm ET / 11:36 am AEDT

Up next Silvana Gomez Juarez and Vanessa Demopoulos square off at strawweight.

7:34 pm ET / 11:34 am AEDT

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen by unanimous decision after three rounds at flyweight. The scores were: 30–27, 29–28, 29–28

7:20 pm ET / 11:20 am AEDT

Some NASTY elbows from @JasJasudavicius in the last seconds of RD 1??



[ #UFC270 | Early Prelims LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/PcleRoOZv8 — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

7:12 pm ET / 11:12 am AEDT

7:03 pm ET / 11:03 am AEDT

7:00 pm ET / 11:00 am AEDT

Let’s go. Kicking off the action inside the Octagon, we’ll see Kay Hansen face off Jasmine Jasudavicius at flyweight.

6:55 pm ET / 10:55 am AEDT

None other than @Jon_Anik getting us fired up for #UFC270 ?



Early prelims kick off at the top of the hour! pic.twitter.com/jSTVX3DjFk — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2022

6:49 pm ET / 10:49 am AEDT

The fights start in about ten minutes. Meanwhile, UFC Fan Experience is up and running.

The UFC stars are showing out at the #UFC270 Fan Experience ?



[ Happening now until 4pmPT | @HondaCenter ] pic.twitter.com/L2vf8bPlVo — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2022

4:31 pm ET / 8:31 am AEDT

Here is UFC 270 fight card and finalized order of the bouts.

UFC 270 fight card | Twitter/UFC

3:34 pm ET / 7:34 am AEDT

Live blog starts now. In case you missed it, check out below the UFC 270 video of faceoffs from the ceremonial weigh-ins held at day before the fight show.

UFC 270 fight card

The full UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic) – Ngannou’s UFC heavyweight title

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles

Preliminary Card

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Jack Della vs. Pete Rodriguez

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Early Prelims

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius