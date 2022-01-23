UFC 270 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Ngannou vs Gane, main event, full fight card

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, January 22. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contest on the night. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 23.
In the main event reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) makes the first defense of his title against interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0). In the co-main event flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) defends his belt in the trilogy fight against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1).
Also on the card a pair of welterweight bouts, as Andre Fialho (14-4) battles it out against Michel Pereira (26-11) and Michael Morales (12-0) takes on Trevin Giles (14-3). In addition, Said Nurmagomedov (14-2) goes up against Cody Stamann (19-4-1) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream in USA, United Kingdom & Australia
United States
Date: Saturday, January 22
Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Preliminary card: 7pm ET / 4pm PT live on ESPN+
United Kingdom
Date: Sunday, January 23
Main card: 3am GMT live on BT Sport 2
Preliminary card: 1am GMT live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 2
Early preliminary card: 12apm GMT live on UFC Fight Pass
Australia
Date: Sunday, January 23
Main card: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early preliminary card: 11am AEDT / 8am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane results
- Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 0:47)
- Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:06)
- Victor Henry def. Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:59) | Watch TKO
- Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez iby TKO (punches, R1 at 3:15) | Watch TKO
- Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez by submission (armbar (R1 at 2:25) | Watch submission
- Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
UFC 270 live blog
11:28 pm ET / 3:28 pm AEDT
Co-main event up next. The trilogy fight between current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno makes the first defense of the belt he has claimed against Figueiredo by submission last June. Their first fight in December 2020 ended in majority draw with then champion Figueiredo retaining the belt.
11:25 pm ET / 3:25 pm AEDT
Michel Pereira defeats Andre Fialho by unanimous decision. All three scores were 29-28.
11:09 pm ET / 3:09 pm AEDT
11:06 pm ET / 3:06 pm AEDT
The full UFC 271 main card has been announced. In the main event current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces former champion Robert Whittaker in the rematch.
11:04 pm ET / 3:04 pm AEDT
10:55 pm ET / 2:55 pm AEDT
Up next Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho do battle at welterweight.
10:49 pm ET / 2:49 pm AEDT
Said Nurmagomedov submits Cody Stamann in 47 seconds.
10:42 pm ET / 2:42 pm AEDT
10:41 pm ET / 2:41 pm AEDT
Up next Cody Stamann meets Said Nurmagomedov at bantamweight.
10:31 pm ET / 2:31 pm AEDT
The first fight on PPV card ends in favor of Michael Morales, who stops Trevin Giles in the first round with punches.
10:12 pm ET / 2:12 pm AEDT
10:11 pm ET / 2:11 pm AEDT
10:04 pm ET / 2:04 pm AEDT
First up live on pay-per-view Trevin Giles battles it out against Michael Morales at welterweight.
10:03 pm ET / 2:03 pm AEDT
Victor Henry defeats Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision. All three scores were 30-27.
9:57 pm ET / 1:57 pm AEDT
9:50 pm ET / 1:50 pm AEDT
9:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm AEDT
Rounding up the preliminary card Raoni Barcelos and Victor Henry square off at bantamweight.
9:23 pm ET / 1:23 pm AEDT
Jack Della Maddalena stops Pete Rodriguez in the first round with punches.
9:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm AEDT
Next: Jack Della Maddalena meets Pete Rodriguez at welterweight.
9:03 pm ET / 1:03 pm AEDT
Tony Gravely defeats Saimon Oliveira by unanimous decision after three rounds at bantamweight. All three scores were 30-27.
8:26 pm ET / 12:26 pm AEDT
Up next is a bantamweight bout between Tony Gravely and Saimon Oliveira.
8:24 pm ET / 12:24 pm AEDT
Matt Frevola stops Genaro Valdez in the first round with punches.
8:16 pm ET / 12:16 pm AEDT
7:53 pm ET / 11:53 am AEDT
Next. Matt Frevola faces Genaro Valdez at lightweight.
7:48 pm ET / 11:48 am AEDT
Vanessa Demopoulos defeats Silvana Gomez Juarez via second-round armbar submission.
7:36 pm ET / 11:36 am AEDT
Up next Silvana Gomez Juarez and Vanessa Demopoulos square off at strawweight.
7:34 pm ET / 11:34 am AEDT
Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen by unanimous decision after three rounds at flyweight. The scores were: 30–27, 29–28, 29–28
7:20 pm ET / 11:20 am AEDT
7:12 pm ET / 11:12 am AEDT
7:03 pm ET / 11:03 am AEDT
7:00 pm ET / 11:00 am AEDT
Let’s go. Kicking off the action inside the Octagon, we’ll see Kay Hansen face off Jasmine Jasudavicius at flyweight.
6:55 pm ET / 10:55 am AEDT
6:49 pm ET / 10:49 am AEDT
The fights start in about ten minutes. Meanwhile, UFC Fan Experience is up and running.
4:31 pm ET / 8:31 am AEDT
Here is UFC 270 fight card and finalized order of the bouts.
3:34 pm ET / 7:34 am AEDT
Live blog starts now. In case you missed it, check out below the UFC 270 video of faceoffs from the ceremonial weigh-ins held at day before the fight show.
UFC 270 fight card
The full UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic) – Ngannou’s UFC heavyweight title
- Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title
- Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho
- Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov
- Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles
Preliminary Card
- Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
- Jack Della vs. Pete Rodriguez
- Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
- Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez
Early Prelims
- Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
- Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius