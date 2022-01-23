Search
UFC 270 post-fight press conference live stream video

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane post-fight press conference follows MMA event produced live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22 in the US, which makes it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia. In attendance UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night. Live stream video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 270 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane full fight card results and updates.

