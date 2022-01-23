UFC 270 results: Matt Frevola TKO’s Genaro Valdez in the first round

Matt Frevola (9-3-1) rebounds from a pair of losses and hands Genaro Valdez (10-1) his first career defeat with the first round TKO at UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22, which made it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 15 seconds into the first round after “The Steamrolla” delivered a number of unanswered punches having his opponent face down on the canvas.

You can watch the video of stoppage below.

Steamrolla Frevola lives up to his name ? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/hf5GcvKip3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 23, 2022

In the main event of UFC 270 current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou meets interim champion Ciryl Gane in the championship unification. In the co-main event Brendon Moreno defends flyweight title in the trilogy fight against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

MMA fans can watch UFC 270 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

