UFC 270 results: Matt Frevola TKO’s Genaro Valdez in the first round

Matt Frevola (9-3-1) rebounds from a pair of losses and hands Genaro Valdez (10-1) his first career defeat with the first round TKO at UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22, which made it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 15 seconds into the first round after “The Steamrolla” delivered a number of unanswered punches having his opponent face down on the canvas.
You can watch the video of stoppage below.
In the main event of UFC 270 current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou meets interim champion Ciryl Gane in the championship unification. In the co-main event Brendon Moreno defends flyweight title in the trilogy fight against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.
MMA fans can watch UFC 270 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.
