UFC

UFC 270 video: Vanessa Demopoulos submits Silvana Gomez Juarez in the first round

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 270 Vanessa Demopoulos submits Silvana Gomez Juarez
Vanessa Demopoulos submits Silvana Gomez Juarez at UFC 270 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

After getting dropped with big right, Vanessa Demopoulos came back and claimed the win against Silvana Gomez Juarez via armbar submission at 2 minutes and 25 seconds into the first round. The pair squared off at UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22, which made it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia.

With the victory Vanessa Demopoulos improves to 7-4. Silvana Gomez Juarez drops to 10-4.

You can watch the video of submission and Demopoulos’ celebration below.

Vanessa Demopoulos Octagon interview with Joe Rogan

In the main event of UFC 270 current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou meets interim champion Ciryl Gane in the championship unification. In the co-main event Brendon Moreno defends flyweight title in the trilogy fight against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $99.98.

MMA fans can watch UFC 270 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 270 full fight card results and live blog.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

