UFC 270 video: Jack Della Maddalena makes knockout Octagon debut against Pete Rodriguez

Perth welterweight Jack Della Maddalena (11-2) was on top in his Octagon debut when he dominated Pete Rodriguez (4-1) of Tuscon, Arizona at UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22, which made it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the first round after the Australian fighter dropped his American opponent to the canvas with big left followed by a number of strikes, and that was it.

You can watch the video of finish below.

Jack Della Maddalena sealed the deal with a BIG left hand ?



Stream #UFC270 on @ESPNPlus ?? https://t.co/e1O1bK9VhJ pic.twitter.com/LTA2ELaZLJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 23, 2022

In the main event of UFC 270 reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou faces interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in the championship unification. In the co-main event Brendon Moreno defends flyweight belt in the trilogy bout against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

UFC 270 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

