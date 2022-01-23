UFC 270 video: Jack Della Maddalena makes knockout Octagon debut against Pete Rodriguez

Perth welterweight Jack Della Maddalena (11-2) was on top in his Octagon debut when he dominated Pete Rodriguez (4-1) of Tuscon, Arizona at UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22, which made it Sunday January 23 in the UK and Australia. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the first round after the Australian fighter dropped his American opponent to the canvas with big left followed by a number of strikes, and that was it.
You can watch the video of finish below.
In the main event of UFC 270 reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou faces interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in the championship unification. In the co-main event Brendon Moreno defends flyweight belt in the trilogy bout against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.
Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $99.98.
UFC 270 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.
Get UFC 270 full fight card results and live blog.