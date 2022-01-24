Bellator 273 fight card, date, time, tickets, location, how to watch, live stream, Bader vs Moldavsky

Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky airs live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 29. The promotion’s first fight card of 2022 features a series of MMA bouts with heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

Former two-weight champion Ryan Bader puts his heavyweight belt on the line when he faces the division’s interim titleholder Valentin Moldavsky. The pair meets in the scheduled for five rounds championship unification.

Bader (28-7, 1 NC) returns to heavyweight following his attempt to reclaim light heavyweight gold, when he took part in World Grand Prix, but was stopped by Corey Anderson in the first round of semi-final last October. Moldavsky (11-1) was in action last June when he scored a unanimous decision against Timothy Johnson to earn an interim strap and secure the sixth win in a row.

Bellator 273 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky are on sale. The location is Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The date is Saturday, January 29. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Among other main card bouts former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson (28-11) takes on Islam Mamedov (20-1), Henry Corrales (19-6) battles it out against Aiden Lee (10-5), and Sabah Homasi (15-10) meets Jaleel Willis (15-3). The top of preliminary card features former Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell (15-5) up against former UFC fighter Enrique Barzola (16-5-2). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 273 live stream, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, January 29. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card airs live stream on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube and Pluto TV. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Bellator 273 fight card

The current Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky – Bader’s Bellator heavyweight title

Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov

Henry Corrales vs. Aiden Lee

Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis

Preliminary card

Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola

Chris Gonzalez vs. Saad Awad

Duane Johnson vs. Dalton Rosta

Ben Parrish vs. Sullivan Cauley

Lucas Brennan vs. Ben Lugo

Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt

Fabricio Franco vs. TBA