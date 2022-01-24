Countdown to Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios – full episode (video)

Former world champions Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios square off live on pay-per-view from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

The full episode of PBC Countdown hit the stream with PBC on FOX crew, Kate Abdo, Shawn Porter, Joe Goossen, Lennox Lewis, and Brian Kenny previewing and breaking down the upcoming showdown. You can watch it up top.

