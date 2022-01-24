Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez tickets, live stream, how to watch, start time, full fight card

Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez square off at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, January 29. The pair meets in WBC junior lightweight title eliminator headlining Top Rank Boxing fight card. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 30.

Olympic gold medalist and recent world title challenger from Brazil, Conceicao (16-1, 8 KOs) was in action last September when he dropped a unanimous decision against Oscar Valdez in a bid to claim WBC super featherweight belt. Undefeated Sacramento native Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Juan Carlos Burgos. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Conceicao vs Martinez tickets

Tickets for Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa on Saturday, January 29 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Conceicao vs Martinez live stream, date and time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez live stream on ESPN+. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 29 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Conceicao vs Martinez UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, January 30 at 3 am GMT. Fans can watch the fight live on Sky Sports.

In Australia Conceicao vs Martinez is available on ESPN on Kayo. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, January 30 at 2 pm AEDT.

International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Conceicao vs Martinez undercard

In the co-feature Rene Tellez Giron (16-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico takes on Luis Melendez (17-1, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super featherweight.

Giron secured three straight knockout victories, most recently stopping Eduardo Garza. Melendez is riding the fifteen-win streak, most recently scoring a unanimous decision against Thomas Mattice.

Among the bouts featured on Conceicao vs Martinez undercard Tiger Johnson (1-0, 1 KO) goes up against Xavier Madrid (3-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at welterweight, abd Nico Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Jeremiah Yeager (1-1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at middleweight.

In addition, Bruce Carrington (1-0) faces Steven Brown (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at featherweight, and Dante Benjamin Jr makes his pro debut against Herman Rendon (2-0) in a four-rounder at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Conceicao vs Martinez fight card

The current Conceicao vs Martinez lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, – WBC junior lightweight title eliminator

Rene Tellez Giron vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Undercard

Tiger Johnson vs. Xavier Madrid, 4 rounds, welterweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jeremiah Yeager, 4 rounds, middleweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Steven Brown, 4 rounds, featherweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Herman Rendon, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Jason Bergman, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Pink Tyson vs. Carla Torres, 8 rounds, junior lightweight