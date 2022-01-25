Search
UFC

Dan Hooker vs Arnold Allen joins UFC London 2022 fight card in March

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC featherweight Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker at press conference | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography

UFC Fight Night

NZ mixed martial artist Dan Hooker is set to face British featherweight Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 19. Partaking in a 145-pound bout, “The Hangman” moves down in weight.

UFC London 2022 tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

The date when UFC London airs live in Australia and New Zealand is Sunday, March 20.

Hooker (22-11) was in action last October at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, where he was submitted by Islam Makhachev in the first round. Before that he scored a unanimous decision against Nasrat Haqparast.

Allen (17-1) is riding the eleven-win streak. In his previous outing last April in Las Vegas he earned a unanimous decision against Sodiq Yusuff.

The top of the fight-bill is expected to see former Bellator heavyweight champion and No. 5-ranked UFC heavyweight Alexnader Volkov (34-9) up against No. 10-ranked Tom Aspinall (11-2).

The full list of announced to date bouts can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC London live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

UFC London 2022 fight card

  • Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall
  • Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev
  • Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
  • Luana Carolina vs. Molly McCann
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durden
  • Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov
  • Rodrigo Vargas vs. Paddy Pimblett
  • Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker
  • Gunnar Nelson vs. Cláudio Silva
NewsUFC

