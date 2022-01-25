Dan Hooker vs Arnold Allen joins UFC London 2022 fight card in March

NZ mixed martial artist Dan Hooker is set to face British featherweight Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 19. Partaking in a 145-pound bout, “The Hangman” moves down in weight.

UFC London 2022 tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

The date when UFC London airs live in Australia and New Zealand is Sunday, March 20.

Hooker (22-11) was in action last October at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, where he was submitted by Islam Makhachev in the first round. Before that he scored a unanimous decision against Nasrat Haqparast.

Allen (17-1) is riding the eleven-win streak. In his previous outing last April in Las Vegas he earned a unanimous decision against Sodiq Yusuff.

The top of the fight-bill is expected to see former Bellator heavyweight champion and No. 5-ranked UFC heavyweight Alexnader Volkov (34-9) up against No. 10-ranked Tom Aspinall (11-2).

The full list of announced to date bouts can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC London live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

UFC London 2022 fight card

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Luana Carolina vs. Molly McCann

Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durden

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Rodrigo Vargas vs. Paddy Pimblett

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Gunnar Nelson vs. Cláudio Silva