PFL Challenger Series fight cards announced for Feb 18-25 – how to watch

The Professional Fighters League announced the matchups for the inaugural PFL Challenger Series live from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Friday, February 18.

The PFL Challenger Series is a platform in which MMA fighters can earn a PFL contract and an opportunity to compete in the PFL Regular Season. The PFL continues to innovate the sport of MMA by expanding opportunities for exceptional fighters from around the globe. More than 500 fighters have submitted applications to compete in The PFL Challenger Series, only 8 fighters will win a Regular Season or developmental contract.

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series live beginning Friday, February 18 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT exclusively on fuboTV’s linear network, Fubo Sports Network.

On February 18 the light heavyweight card will be headlined by LFA double-champion Josh Silveira will face off with South Sudanese brawler Mohamed Juma in what is expected to be an action-packed affair. Germany’s Alexander Poppeck will matchup with American Taylor Johnson in a battle of finishers.

The full lineup for February 18 looks as the following:

Josh Silveira vs. Mohamed Juma

Alexander Poppeck vs. Taylor Johnson

Joao Paulo Fagundes vs. Bruce Souto

Simeon Powell vs. Karl Williams

One week later, February 25, Jordan’s Jarrah Al Silawi will bring his talents to North America for the first time when he meets American striker Michael Lilly. Dilano Taylor and Mark Martin, both American wrestlers will duel in a match of top 170-pound prospects.

The full lineup for February 25 looks as the following:

Jarrah Al Silawi vs. Michael Lilly

Dilano Taylor vs. Mark Martin

Carlos Leal vs. Socrates Pierre

Lucas Barbosa vs. Troy Green

“It has been a great experience for myself and our team as we went in search of the best fighters from all over the world,” said Ray Sefo, PFL President of Fighter Operations. “We are proud of the roster of elite fighters that will be on display starting Feb. 18 when our light heavyweights step into the cage. I am very excited to see these amazing athletes square off for this life-changing opportunity. And then we’re going to do it all over again, one week later, with the welterweights.”