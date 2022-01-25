Watch Khabib’s first fight inside MMA cage at UFC Nashville (video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with the video going ten years back, when Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) made his UFC debut against Kamal Shalorus (9-5-2) in Nashville, Tennessee in January 2012. The event marked the first time when future lightweight champion from Dagestan, Russia fought in the United States, as well as inside the fenced enclosure, commonly known as Octagon or MMA cage. You can watch it up top.