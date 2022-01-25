Search
UFC

Watch Khabib’s first fight inside MMA cage at UFC Nashville (video)

Newswire
UFC Throwback

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with the video going ten years back, when Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) made his UFC debut against Kamal Shalorus (9-5-2) in Nashville, Tennessee in January 2012. The event marked the first time when future lightweight champion from Dagestan, Russia fought in the United States, as well as inside the fenced enclosure, commonly known as Octagon or MMA cage. You can watch it up top.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

More
MMANewsUFCVideo

